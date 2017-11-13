Chevrolet unveils most powerful, fastest Corvette in history

November 13, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

DUBAI—The Chevrolet Corvette is returning in 2019 faster and more powerful than ever.

The U.S. automaker unveiled the latest iteration of the sports car with more than 60 years of history in Dubai Nov. 12.

“I’ve never driven a Corvette like this before, and nobody else has either, because there’s never been one like this before,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors’ executive vice-president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Its unprecedented performance puts all other global supercars on notice that the ZR1 is back.”

The track-ready vehicle includes a supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine rated at an SAE-certified 755 horsepower. It’s the American carmaker’s highest output engine ever and uses a dual-fuel-injection system that Chevy says helps the LT5 achieve its record output.

All told, the 2019 Corvette ZR1 can reach top speeds of over 210 mph (338 km/h).

It will be the fastest production Corvette ever built, but clocks in a few miles per hour short of the Ford GT, which is being built for the rival U.S. automaker in Markham, Ont..

The new Corvette comes with a seven- or eight-speed paddle-shift manual transmission and also offers an automatic transmission option—a first for the ZR1.

Among the other new additions are a redesigned front fascia and a carbon fiber “halo” hood designed with an open middle to clear the engine’s supercharger/intercooler assembly

The 2019 Corvette is set to go on sale in spring 2018.