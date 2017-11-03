Canadian Manufacturing

Truck driver charged with careless driving after rollover on Ontario Highway 427

The single-vehicle crash injured two and forced the highway to close for several hours as crews cleaned up the wreckage. It follows a deadly collision on Highway 400 this week that led police to issue a stern warning to truckers over safety

TORONTO—A 56-year-old truck driver has been charged with careless driving after a tractor trailer rollover on a Toronto highway Nov. 3.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the single-vehicle crash occurred on a Highway 427 off-ramp around 3:30 a.m.

He says two people who were in the truck have been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Schmidt says a portion of the highway will be closed for several hours as crews clean up the wreckage that includes the load of strawberries the tractor trailer was carrying.

The crash comes a few days after a fiery collision on Highway 400 north of Toronto that killed three people.

In that crash, OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes appeared to blame the driver of a transport truck he said collided with a group of vehicles that had slowed for another collision.

