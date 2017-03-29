Montreal’s Kinova breaks into Chinese robotics market

March 29, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BOISBRIAND, Que.—Kinova Robotics, a Montreal-based robotics technology firm, announced Mar. 29 it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for China with HIT Robot Group (HRG).

HRG is based in the northern Chinese city of Harbin (1200 km north of Beijing) and is a joint venture between the provincial and municipal governments and a local tech institute. This firm will be the exclusive distributor of Kinova’s Jaco and Mico product lines in China.

The Jaco and Mico lines feature lightweight robotic arms that can perform manual labour tasks and provide assistance to individuals with disabilities, among other functions.

In addition to providing these products to Chinese customers, Kinova will be establishing a national service center in the country.

The distribution agreement may be expanded with additional products in the future.

“Our company is committed to providing top quality service robotic products that enable teachers, researchers, distribution partners and users to meet their robotic needs across China,” said François Boucher, executive VP of Kinova Robotics.