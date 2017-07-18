WSP acquires Chilean professional services firm Poch

July 18, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Montreal-based professional services firm WSP Global Inc. announced July 18 that it has acquired Poch, a 730-employee professional services firm based in Chile.

Poch, which has additional offices in Peru, Colombia and Mexico, specializes in engineering, environmental services and project/construction management, as well as supervision/control services for industrial, buildings, environment and energy clients.

WSP says this acquisition will strengthen the company’s presence in the four Latin American countries.

“The acquisition of Poch, which was financed using our available cash and credit facilities, is aligned with our 2015-2018 Strategic Plan and represents a significant milestone in our ambition to become a top-tier pure player in Latin America,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, president and CEO of WSP.

“WSP has been actively involved in various iconic projects around the world. Such scale and experience should enhance our capacity to bid on larger projects, enabling us to compete with international firms and broadening the scope of our business in Latin America and internationally,” said Miguel Sanchez Carril, CEO of Poch.