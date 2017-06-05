Canadian law firm takes GM to task over alleged emissions rigging

June 5, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

LONDON, Ont.—London, Ontario based law firm Siskinds LLP has filed a proposed class action against General Motors and Robert Bosch LLC regarding diesel-powered Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty trucks.

The action alleges that GM equipped certain models of these vehicles with software that allows them to beat emissions testing, and that under normal driving conditions, the vehicles emit far higher levels of pollutants than advertised or allowed by law.

German auto parts supplier Bosch is alleged to have developed this software and supplied it to GM.

Siskinds says its action seeks to advance claims on behalf of all individuals or businesses in Canada who purchased or leased a 2011-2016 Chevy Silverado 2500 or 3500 or a 2011-2016 GMC Sierra 2500 or 3500 with a Duramax diesel engine.

Another law suit was filed by a Seattle-based law firm against Bosch and GM at the end of May, alleging the trucks emit two to five times the legal limit of harmful nitrogen oxide.

GM told The Associated Press that the allegations are without merit, and Bosch said it is co-operating with government investigations and defending its interests in lawsuits.