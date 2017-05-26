Feds provide $6M for genome research in agriculture and healthcare

May 26, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

GUELPH, Ont.—On May 26, the federal government announced $6 million in funding for five applied genomic research projects in agriculture and healthcare.

The announcement was made at the University of Guelph, where several of the projects’ academic partners are based.

Genomics is the field of science that studies the full set of genes in an organism and their functions, and it has broad applications in a vast array of industrial sectors.

Four of the projects receiving funds will seek competitive advantages for Canada’s dairy, canola, pork and turkey industries, while the fifth will aim to address the problem of adverse drug reactions in the healthcare system.

A total of $17 million being invested, including $11 million in funds from the private sector and provincial governments.

These projects are supported through Genome Canada’s Genomic Applications Partnership Program.

Genome Canada is a not-for-profit organization that works to develop and apply genomic-based technologies across sectors like health, agriculture, forestry, energy, mining, aquaculture and the environment.

“As the science of genomics matures, its applications are becoming ever more wide-ranging. These new projects demonstrate just how cross-cutting genomics can be and how powerful it is as a tool to drive innovations in health, agriculture and agri-food among other areas of importance to the Canadian economy,” said Marc LePage, president and CEO, Genome Canada.