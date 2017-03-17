Feds fund Mont-Mégantic Observatory in Quebec for $1M

March 17, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MÉGANTIC, Que.—The federal government announced Mar. 16 that it is providing a $1,000,000 grant to Université de Montréal, to fund research and operations at the Mont-Mégantic Observatory (OMM)—one of North America’s most important observatories.

OMM has been conducting advanced astrophysics research in astronomy since 1978, as well as providing training to astrophysicists and promoting astronomy to the general public.

The observatory’s telescope, on the summit of Mont-Mégantic, is a major tourist attraction for visitors to Parc National du Mont-Mégantic— a national park outside Sherbrooke, Que.

OMM also includes the experimental astrophysics laboratories on the Université de Montréal and Université Laval campuses.

The funding granted, through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will be used to support scientific and technological development projects and maintain the observatory’s facilities during the next two years.

CED is one of six federally-run regional development agencies managed by the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

“The funding announced today will allow the Mont-Mégantic Observatory to remain a global leader in astrophysics instrumentation and a leader in training for Canadian astrophysicists,” said René Doyon, director of the Mont-Mégantic Observatory.