SNC wins contract to build compressor stations for Colombian energy firm

April 11, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Inc. has signed a deal to build a pair of compressor stations to help expand Colombia’s natural gas network.

Awarded by Colombia’s Transportadora de Gas Internacional S.A. (TGI), the contract is worth US$35 million.

“This award reflects SNC-Lavalin’s commitment to our project base in Latin America and growth of our gas treatment, processing and handling business globally,” Martin Adler, president of the company’s Oil & Gas business, said in a statement.

Under the contract, the Montreal-based firm will be responsible for designing, constructing and commissioning two new compressor stations in Paratebueno and Villavicencio, Colombia. The new facilities will allow TGI to boost its gas transportation capacity by approximately 32 million standard cubic feet per day.

SNC said the majority of the design and fabrication work will take place at its Sealy, Texas facility over the next 12 months.