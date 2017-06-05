Shooter targets coworkers at Orlando industrial park

June 5, 2017

by The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.—Five people are dead after a shooting inside a business in an Orlando industrial park on Monday. Authorities converged on the area and announced that the situation has been contained.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself, adding that the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

The shooting happened inside Fiamma Inc., a business that manufactures awnings for recreational vehicles.

The sheriff says the shooter, who has not yet been identified, had been involved in a previous workplace violence incident and had been accused of battering another employee inside the business. He was not charged in that case.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company’s bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

She kept repeating “My boss is dead. My boss is dead,” Adams said.

The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

A woman who was in the awnings manufacturer’s business that is the site of a multiple shooting ran out of the building, saying the gunman told her to leave.

Yamaris Gomez, who is the owner of a tile store across the street, said that the woman ran out of the Fiamma, Inc. facility and across the street to call law enforcement.

Gomez says the woman told her that the gunman had told her to leave the facility.

Gomez says the woman ran across the street, calling law enforcement on her phone.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to “use caution.” A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A large police presence remains.

No further details were immediately available.