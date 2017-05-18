Ontario auto parts company Hematite pushing into U.S. with $18M expansion

May 18, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

GUELPH, Ont.—An Ontario parts supplier is expanding into the U.S. with plans to build a new manufacturing plant in the Dayton, Ohio suburbs.

Hematite Inc., which makes recycled plastic components for both Tier 1 and Tier 2 automotive firms, said May 18 it will invest $18 million to set up shop at the new 106,000 sq. ft. facility.

“Our expansion into the US is a natural evolution for our company as we need to be closer to our customers,” the company’s president, John Pavanel, said in a statement.

Pavanel added that the new facility will serve big-name clients such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, Honda, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Hematite expects to break ground on the new site in Englewood, Ohio by the end of the month and start producing parts early next year.

The company anticipates hiring 100 new workers to staff the plant as it ramps up to full production over the next 36 months.