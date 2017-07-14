Honda recalls 1.2M Accord sedans, FCA recalls 1.3M SUVs and sedans

July 14, 2017

by The Associated Press

DETROIT—Honda is recalling 1.2 million Accord midsize cars in the U.S. because a battery sensor can short out and potentially cause a fire.

The recall covers cars from the 2013 through 2016 model years. Honda says it has four reports of engine compartment fires due to the problem but no injuries. All the fires were in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.

The company says the sensors on the negative terminal of the battery aren’t properly sealed from moisture. Road salt can get in and cause corrosion and an electrical short. A shorted sensor can heat up and possibly catch fire.

Dealers will inspect the sensors. Faulty ones will be replaced. Those without problems will get an adhesive sealant and will be replaced when parts are available.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles worldwide to fix malfunctioning alternators that can cause engines to stall, or a wiring problem that can make air bags deploy unexpectedly.

The wiring recall covers nearly 771,000 Dodge Journey and Fiat Freemont SUVs from 2011 through 2015. The company says wires can chafe against steering wheel trim, causing electrical short-circuits. That can set off the driver’s front air bags, cause wipers to come on unexpectedly, cause switches to fail or illuminate the air bag warning lights.

Customers who see any of the issues should contact a dealer. Dealers will install a covering on the wires or replace them if needed. FCA says it knows of five minor injuries related to the problem but no crashes.

The alternator recall affects nearly 566,000 Chrysler 300s, Dodge Challengers and Chargers and Durango SUVs from 2011 through 2014. Also covered are certain 2012 to 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokees.

The alternators can wear prematurely. That could cause engine stalling and compromise antilock brakes and electronic stability control. Basic braking isn’t affected. The alternators also can overheat, increasing the risk of fire. Fiat Chrysler says it has a small number of reports of smoke and a burning smell.