Feds invest $569K in Quebec Popsicle stick manufacturer

July 7, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

LA TUQUE, Que.—The federal government is investing just over $1 million in a pair of businesses in La Tuque, Que., including a manufacturer that makes sticks for the food industry.

Industries John Lewis, a subsidiary of Groupe Rémabec, will receive $569,250 of the funds. It will use the repayable contribution to buy moulding equipment for a third finishing line at its plant in the small Quebec city northwest of Quebec City.

The company processes white birch logs into sticks for frozen sweets, corn dogs and coffee stirrers. With capacity to make about eight billion sticks each year, the company says it’s the largest producer in North America.

The remainder of the CED funding will go toward Bioénergie La Tuque, a company working to build a biorefinery to convert residual forest biomass.

The federal government said the cleantech firm will use the $500,000 loan to carry out technico-economic feasibility studies that could pave the way to starting up a biorefinery in La Tuque.