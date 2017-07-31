Feds invest $7.8M in Quebec cleantech

July 31, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

SHERBROOKE, Que.—The federal government announced July 28 that it is investing $7.8 million in three Quebec companies developing clean technology innovations in mining, energy and wastewater treatment.

The investment includes:

$3.9 million for The Magpie Mines Inc. of Montreal, which is using low-grade ores to develop a process to produce synthetic rutile, a white pigment used in paints, plastics, paper and foods.

$2 million for E2Metrix Inc. of Sherbrooke, which has developed a new approach to wastewater treatment that reduces the amount of contaminants being released back into surface water.

$1.8 million for FlyScan Systems Inc. of Quebec City, which has developed a sensor that can detect small leaks in underground pipelines used to transport oil and liquid gas.

The projects are being funded through Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

“Today’s announcement showcases the strength of innovation being developed in Quebec. Sustainable Development Technology Canada’s investment in each of these companies will support the development of transformative clean technology solutions that will deliver real environmental and economic benefits for Canadians,” said Leah Lawrence, president and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada.