Feds invest $7.8M in Quebec cleantech

The funding will support three companies in Montreal, Sherbrooke and Quebec City which are developing green technologies in the mining, energy and wastewater treatment sectors
SHERBROOKE, Que.—The federal government announced July 28 that it is investing $7.8 million in three Quebec companies developing clean technology innovations in mining, energy and wastewater treatment.
The investment includes:
The projects are being funded through Sustainable Development Technology Canada.
“Today’s announcement showcases the strength of innovation being developed in Quebec. Sustainable Development Technology Canada’s investment in each of these companies will support the development of transformative clean technology solutions that will deliver real environmental and economic benefits for Canadians,” said Leah Lawrence, president and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada.