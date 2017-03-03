Feds fund Montreal cleantech for $4M

March 3, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

MONTREAL, QUEBEC—Close to 300 new jobs in the Quebec cleantech sector could be created as the result of a $3.99 million Government of Canada investment.

Navdeep Bains, minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development announced the investment Mar. 2 during a visit to Montreal.

The investment will benefit five Montreal-based companies:

Hypertechnologie Ciara designs, manufactures and integrates computer equipment with a low ecological footprint. $3 million will help Hypertechnologie Ciara recover and recycle electronic components from computer equipment and set up a new production line.

designs, manufactures and integrates computer equipment with a low ecological footprint. Terragon Environmental Technologies develops and commercializes appliances that enable small habitats to safely generate valuable resources, namely energy and water, from materials previously considered waste. $210,000 will help expedite the deployment and exportation of two types of appliances.

develops and commercializes appliances that enable small habitats to safely generate valuable resources, namely energy and water, from materials previously considered waste. Polystyvert is a start-up that has developed a patented method for recycling styrofoam. $500,000 will be used to purchase production equipment for a new factory in Anjou, a Montreal suburb, in addition to supporting commercialization activities in Canada and abroad.

is a start-up that has developed a patented method for recycling styrofoam. GHGSat proposes a service to remotely measure greenhouse gas and air quality gas emissions from industrial sites. $200,000 will help accelerate international market deployment and exports of its remote sensing service using satellite technology.

proposes a service to remotely measure greenhouse gas and air quality gas emissions from industrial sites. Centre des technologies de l’eau is a college centre for technology transfer that carries out applied research and development for businesses. $80,264 will support the purchase of laboratory analysis and sampling equipment.

is a college centre for technology transfer that carries out applied research and development for businesses.

This initiative is part of the Quebec Economic Development Program, one of six federal regional development agencies under the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

“The Government of Canada’s support underscores the importance of clean technologies and the environment for Montréal’s economy,” said David Lametti, MP for LaSalle-Émard-Verdun.