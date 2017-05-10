Manitoba firm building inland port on U.S. border

May 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

LETELLIER, Man.—Mid Canada Transload Services Ltd., an Emerson, Manitoba-based firm, is building a new inland port and rail siding in southern Manitoba on the Canada – U.S. border.

The dry port will be built on a 250 acre site, one mile south of Letellier, Manitoba and seven miles from the U.S. border.

This facility will be located alongside Manitoba’s major export highway, 75, and have access to two Class 1 railways, the CN and BNSF railways, and will also have daily rail service to and from the U.S. and Mexico.

The port will facilitate the transloading of products that travel by rail but still require a truck to move to and from rail sites, and will be of particular importance to the agricultural trade—as a private producer car loading site.

Producer cars allow farmers to transport their goods by rail from their farms to end users, and commodities traveling through this site will be shipped to locations across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

At its new facility, Mid Canada Transload Services will also handle other commodities and manufactured products that travel in and out of Manitoba and Saskatchewan by rail.

“Cross-border trade is vital to the growth and prosperity of Manitoba’s economy. This development is strategically positioned with direct links to international markets. Manitoba producers, processors and small and mid-size shippers will benefit from the opportunities this new inland port will provide,” said Cliff Cullen, Manitoba’s Growth, Enterprise and Trade minister.