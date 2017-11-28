P&WC engine picked to power new Textron turboprop

November 28, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

LONGUEUIL, Que.—Pratt & Whitney Canada engines will power a new Textron Inc. plane built for the utility segment.

The U.S.-based plane maker unveiled the new Cessna SkyCourier Nov. 27 and said logistics firm FedEx Express has signed on as the launch customer with a firm 50-plane order.

The twin-engine turboprop will be powered by the Quebec engine manufacturer’s PT6A-65SC engine, which the company says will deliver crucial high power during takeoff. P&WC’s PT6A family of engines have flown 387 million hours.

Textron Aviation said the new aircraft is designed to carry three LD3 shipping containers and has a 6,000-pound (approximately 2,700-kilogram) maximum payload capability. Along with a cargo variant, the company is also planning a design for passengers. The plane will have a 900-mile range.

The aircraft is expected to enter into service in 2020.