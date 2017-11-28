Vicwest Inc. to expand Stratford, Ont. manufacturing facility

Building products company Vicwest will consolidate production in Stratford Ont., close it's Oakville Ont. milling operations and move its offices to Burlington in a sweeping efficiency drive
OAKVILLE, Ont.—Conctruction products manufacturer Vicwest Inc. announced it will expand its current manufacturing facilities in Stratford, Ont., with completion expected in the second quarter of 2018.
“With the expansion of the Stratford manufacturing location, this allows Vicwest to amalgamate their Ontario based operations into one centralized location,” said Bernard Lewis, Senior Vice President of Operations at Vicwest. “Currently, the industrial mills have been operating from our Oakville, Ont. location. This buildout will allow for the Oakville mills to be moved to the expanded Stratford facility. The Oakville offices will be moving to a new facility in Burlington at the beginning of Q2 2018.”
Vicwest said in a statement that moving the equipment from the Oakville facility to the expanded Stratford location will streamline its manufacturing and shipping from one centralized location.
Vicwest Inc., an Ontario-based division of the Kingspan Group of Companies, is a manufacturer and distributor of building construction products for agriculture, commercial, industrial and residential markets with 500 employees.