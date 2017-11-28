Vicwest Inc. to expand Stratford, Ont. manufacturing facility

November 28, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

OAKVILLE, Ont.—Conctruction products manufacturer Vicwest Inc. announced it will expand its current manufacturing facilities in Stratford, Ont., with completion expected in the second quarter of 2018.

“With the expansion of the Stratford manufacturing location, this allows Vicwest to amalgamate their Ontario based operations into one centralized location,” said Bernard Lewis, Senior Vice President of Operations at Vicwest. “Currently, the industrial mills have been operating from our Oakville, Ont. location. This buildout will allow for the Oakville mills to be moved to the expanded Stratford facility. The Oakville offices will be moving to a new facility in Burlington at the beginning of Q2 2018.”

Vicwest said in a statement that moving the equipment from the Oakville facility to the expanded Stratford location will streamline its manufacturing and shipping from one centralized location.

Vicwest says the planned move will:

Optimize floor space achieved through lean manufacturing principles

Increase mill operations speed as a result of new drives and controls

Enhance overall efficiency through a Lean principles drive applied to material flow from loading to shipping

Add automated stackers at the end of mills

Create space for planned installation of automated wrapping equipment

Vicwest Inc., an Ontario-based division of the Kingspan Group of Companies, is a manufacturer and distributor of building construction products for agriculture, commercial, industrial and residential markets with 500 employees.