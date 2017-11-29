Ontario widens busy Highway 410 in Brampton, Ont.

November 29, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BRAMPTON, Ont.—Construction crews have wrapped up work on two new lanes on a busy commuter highway northwest of Toronto.

The province opened a new southbound lane on Highway 410 in Brampton, Ont. Nov. 28, following a northbound lane that opened late last month.

The two new 12-kilometres segments bring the total number of lanes between Highway 401 and Queen Street to eight, a welcome relief for commuters travelling to or from the growing Toronto suburb.

“This stretch of Highway 410 already experiences a high volume of traffic and will only get busier as this region continues to grow,” said Steven Del Duca, Ontario’s minister of Transportation. “The addition of both HOV and general purpose lanes will help us manage congestion and improve mobility in the daily commutes of Ontarians travelling across the region.”

The new lanes are part of a $156.7 million project. The investment will also pay for an additional two lanes scheduled to open next fall.