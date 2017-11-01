Saputo to buy Wisconsin-based goat cheese maker Montchevre

November 1, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Canadian dairy giant Saputo Inc. is expanding its reach in the U.S. specialty cheese business with the acquisition of Wisconsin’s Montchevre.

The Montreal-based company announced the deal Nov. 1, though it did not release the financial terms of the agreement.

Montchevre, which is officially known as Betin Inc., makes goat cheese in Belmont, Wis. and ships it across the U.S.

Saputo said Montchevre posted revenues of approximately $150 million over the 12 months prior to June 30. The company gets its milk from a network of about 350 farms in five U.S. states and employs 319 at its Wisconsin manufacturing plant.

The Canadian dairy plans to integrate the company into its American cheese division.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions, but expected to close by the end of the year.