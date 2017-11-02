Provice backs technology, innovation projects at 21 Ontario auto parts firms

November 2, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—The Ontario government is investing $1.8 million in nearly two dozen small-scale technology and innovation projects at auto suppliers across the province.

With funds for 21 companies spanning Windsor to the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area, the investments will help pay for software, hardware, training and process-related investment projects.

Barrie’s Prodomax Automation Inc., Ontario Drive and Gear Ltd. in New Hamburg, and Maidstone, Ont.’s Mega Mold International Inc. are among the companies to receive funding.

The funding will be handed down through the Automotive Supplier Competitiveness Improvement Program, which is administered by Ontario Centres of Excellence in conjunction with the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, or APMA.

The $1.8 million in government funding will spur the 21 companies to spend a further $4.8 million.

A full list of companies receiving funding is available here.