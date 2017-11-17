Missouri-based TricorBraun buys B.C. packaging firm Taipak

November 17, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ST. LOUIS—An American manufacturer of rigid packaging is making its first foray into the flexible packaging market with the acquisition of a Vancouver-area business.

TricorBraun said Nov. 16 it has agreed to buy Richmond, B.C.-based Taipak for an undisclosed price.

Taipak was founded in 2003 and makes a range of products such as boxes, pouches and bags, mainly for customers in the food industry. Along with its facility in the Vancouver suburbs, the company has offices in Toronto and Calgary.

TricorBraun, meanwhile, said the deal will significantly expand its product offering by allowing it to move beyond rigid packaging. The Missouri-based packaging business with an approximately 100-year history has more than 40 operations in North American, Europe and Asia.