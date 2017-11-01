Mercedes rolls out new X-Class pickup, but don’t look for it at your dealership

November 1, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

STUTTGART, Germany—The latest entrant to the pickup truck market is poised to hit the streets this month.

Mercedes-Benz, which has until now abstained from the traditionally rugged segment, plans to release its new X-Class across Europe later this November. A release in South Africa and Australia will follow early next year, along with a premiere in the South American markets of Brazil and Argentina in 2019.

Would-be buyers in North America will be kept idling.

Daimler, Mercedes’ parent company, has been silent on a North American release and currently has no plans to bring the new pickup to Canada or the U.S., where the American automakers have a stranglehold on the consumer truck segment.

Elsewhere, the company it pitching the new vehicle as a hybrid that combines typical Mercedes luxury with conventional pickup functionality.

“The segment for mid-size pickups is ripe for a premium vehicle,” said Dieter Zetsche, chairman of Daimler’s board and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars. “With the X-Class we will open up this segment to new customer groups, just as we redefined the off-road segment with the M-Class more than 20 years ago.”

The first model to hit the market will be powered one of two 2.3-litre diesel engines, the stronger of which offers 190 horsepower, or a 165 HP gas engine. The higher torque top-of-the-line model will premiere midway through 2018 and offers a 258 HP diesel V6. Engageable all-wheel drive will also come standard.

Built in partnership with Renault-Nissan, the Mercedes pickup is being manufactured in Barcelona, Spain. Production for South America is expected to kick off at Renault’s plant in Cordoba, Argentina in 2019.

The X-Class starts at 37,294 euros (approximately $56,000) in Germany.