Magna, Intel and BMW create self-driving car superteam

AURORA, Ont.—Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. says it’s joining BMW and Intel Corp. to develop a self-driving system for the global vehicle marketplace by 2021.
Magna says the autonomous driving technology will be flexible and adoptable for integration by multiple automakers.
BMW says the Aurora, Ont.-based company has long-term experience in integrating complex systems seamlessly onto individual vehicle platforms.
Magna has been a contract vehicle manufacturer for the BMW Group for more than 15 years.