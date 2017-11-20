Three firms fined $460K after worker hurt in electrical explosion at Ontario work site

November 20, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINDSOR, Ont.—Three Ontario companies have been fined a combined $460,000 for an electrical explosion at a Windsor, Ont. construction site that injured a worker.

The incident took place in 2013 at the South West Detention Centre, a province-owned jail under construction at the time.

According to the Ministry of Labour, while cleaning a circuit breaker, a worker made contact with a live electrical current with a conductive tool. The contact led to an electrical explosion known as an arc flash and a large ball of fire. Another worker was able to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher and the worker was taken to hospital with injuries.

The three construction and electric companies faced a range of health and safety violations, including failing to shut off the power supply before work began and keeping conductive tools out of electrical work areas.

Toromont Industries Ltd.,the injured worker’s employer and a subcontractor on the project faces a $210,000 fine. Meanwhile, Bondfield Construction Company Ltd., which was the lead electrical installation contractor, was fined $175,000 and another subcontractor, J.M.R. Electric Ltd., was fined $75,000.