Frazier Industrial fined for worker injury at Trenton, Ont. steel plant

November 23, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TRENTON, Ont.—A steel fabricator has been fined for an injury at its manufacturing plant east of Toronto.

Fracan, a unit of Frazier Industrial Co., was convicted Nov. 22 of violating Ontario’s industrial safety act and fined $55,000. The incident took place in March of last year at the company’s fabrication site in Trenton, Ont.

According to the Ministry of Labour, a worker was using an overhead crane to move a bundle of 20 steel struts stacked and separated by wooden spacers. While using the crane and lifting chains to hoist the 2,600-pound bundle, the worker held onto the bundle to stabilize it. However, one of the outer steel struts moved inward, pressing against the next strut, and caused the worker a permanent crushing injury.

The province’s Industrial Establishments Regulation stipulates moving material with overhead cranes must not endanger any worker.