Fall Prevention Month: A Call-to-Action to Protect Workers at Heights

November 15, 2017

—Sponsored article by CSA Group

Falls from heights are among the most common causes of serious work-related injuries and deaths. Despite how frequently these incidents occur, we can reduce the risk of falls through a comprehensive fall prevention strategy. For CSA Group and its customers, that includes standards, testing & certification, guidance documents, and training.

Generally, if a worker is at risk of falling three or more meters, a fall protection system becomes a critical component of occupational health and safety (OHS) practices and procedures. This system includes the mandatory use of fall protection equipment such as body belts, body harnesses, connecting components, and vertical lifelines.

It can be difficult to figure out what equipment is needed for the job, but employers can refer to CSA Group guides for information on how to select and use current fall protection equipment. More recently, the organization released EXPO-17 – Hip Protectors, an express document outlining the testing and labeling requirements for hip protectors to reduce the risk of a hip fracture in the event of a fall.

CSA Group also develops and maintains a series of fall prevention standards – updating them regularly to reflect evolving technology and safety concerns. The organization also tests and certifies fall protection equipment components to the applicable Z259 standards in Canada and the corresponding ANSI/ASME standards in the U.S.

Last but not least, fall protection training from CSA Group helps ensure workers and supervisors follow proper safety methods when working with fall arrest equipment and systems.

Voluntary standards and provincial regulations are all critical elements of a fall prevention strategy aimed at protecting workers from potential workplace hazards. Following best practices, ensuring proper training, and understanding your legal obligations are an integral part of promoting safety and helping to prevent fall-related injuries.

