Amazon to build new fulfillment centre outside Calgary, will create 750 jobs

October 26, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

CALGARY—Amazon.com Inc. has revealed plans to open a new fulfillment centre just outside Calgary.

The Rocky View, Alta. site will become the Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s seventh fulfillment centre in Canada and first outside Ontario and British Columbia.

The sprawling warehouse project is expected to create at least 750 permanent jobs. Workers will pick, pack and ship products to the online retailer’s long list of customers at the 600,000 sq. ft. facility.

On hand for the announcement, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said the project will create good-paying, stable jobs.

“As we look for our economy to recover and diversify, companies like Amazon will play a strong role in positioning Alberta as a national leader in industry and innovation,” she said.

Calgary is also among the 238 cities vying to land Amazon’s HQ2.

The fulfillment centre will be located on the Nose Creek Business Park off Highway 2, just north of Calgary.