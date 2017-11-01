Rockwell Automation says ‘no thanks’ to US$27B unsolicited takeover offer

November 1, 2017

by The Associated Press

NEW YORK—Rockwell Automation is rejecting an unsolicited takeover bid from Emerson Electric, saying it’s not in the company’s best interests.

Following media reports of a deal that sent its stock soaring, the Milwaukee-based industrial automation company confirmed Tuesday that it received two offers. Shares of both companies were halted briefly.

Rockwell Automation Inc. says Emerson offered $215 per share in cash and stock earlier this month, or roughly $27.61 billion. Emerson’s original bid of $200 per share was made in August.

Emerson Electric Co. of St. Louis says talks between the companies are off.

Rockwell Automation Inc. is a major industrial automation and information technology products manufacturer. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.