Molson buys small Quebec brewer Trou du diable in latest craft push

November 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SHAWINIGAN, Que.—Molson Coors is expanding its reach in the booming craft beer segment with the acquisition of a dozen year-old independent Quebec brewing business.

The multinational beer maker said Nov. 9 it will acquire Shawinigan, Que.’s Trou du diable.

It did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Trou du diable was founded in 2005 in Shawinigan and in 2013 moved to a larger complex with a modern bottling line and capacity to brew 50 hectolitres of beer per batch. It now sells its beer across Canada and in about 20 U.S. states.

“Partnerships like this one and those that we have established in the past demonstrate the importance that we place on the craft and specialty beer segment,” said Frederic Landtmeters, Molson Coors Canada’s president and CEO.

Over the short term, Molson said little will change at craft brewer. The company’s founders and management will remain in place, while its sales will continue to be handled internally. As with past acquisitions, however, Molson expects to integrate the brewery into its business, likely by leveraging its own sales and distribution network.

The microbrewery will fall under Molson’s Six Pints Specialty Beer Company umbrella, a business division that controls a number of its “craft” assets, including Creemore Springs and Granville Island.