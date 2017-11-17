Consumer price index ticked up 1.4% in October, pace of inflation slowed

November 17, 2017

by The Canadian Press

OTTAWA—The annual pace of inflation slowed in October as increases in the price of gasoline compared with a year ago were smaller than in September.

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in October was up 1.4 per cent compared with a year ago, following a 1.6 per cent increase in September.

Excluding gasoline, the index was up 1.3 per cent compared with a year ago compared with a 1.1 per cent increase in September.

Prices were up in seven of the eight major categories compared with a year ago as the transportation and shelter categories contributed the most to the increase.

Transportation prices last month were up 3.0 per cent compared with a year ago following a 3.8 per cent increase in September as gasoline prices were up 6.5 per cent year over year in October compared with 14.1 per cent in September.

Prices for clothing and footwear fell 1.5 per cent compared with a year ago.