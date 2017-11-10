Italy to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2025

November 10, 2017

by The Associated Press

BONN, Germany—The Italian government says the country will phase out the use of coal for national electricity needs by 2025 as part of developing a sustainable and competitive energy strategy.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni, flanked by his environment and economic development ministers, announced the plan Nov. 10 at a Rome signing ceremony of the National Energy Strategy.

The plan calls for investments of 175 billion euros (US$204 billion) through 2030 in infrastructure, renewable energy and energy efficiency development.

According to government statistics, carbon provided 16 per cent of Italy’s national electricity in 2015.

Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda said local and regional authorities must come on board the government’s plan to reach zero per cent by 2025.

The energy strategy sets goals of decreasing carbon emissions from energy 39 per cent by 2030 and 63 per cent by 2050.