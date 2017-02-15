Subaru wins best Overall Brand for Canadian Black Book’s Best Retained Value Awards

February 15, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.—Subaru has won the first-ever Best Retained Value Overall Brand Award in the car category from Canadian Black Book (CBB).

This year marks the 10th annual Best Retained Value Awards, the winners of which were announced Feb. 14.

New to 2017 is the Best Retained Overall Brand Award, which calculates the average retained value across the product lines for each car manufacturer in three categories: Car, Truck/SUV and Luxury.

Not only was Subaru awarded the win for Overall Brand, its compact crossover, the Subaru Crosstrek, earned a CBB Best Retained Value Award in the compact car segment.

The 2017 Best Retained Value Awards acknowledge vehicles that hold the highest percentage of their original manufacturer’s suggested retail price after four years.

For 2017, CBB analyzed model year 2013 vehicles in 20 different categories.

“With depreciation being the single greatest cost of vehicle ownership, having the Subaru Crosstrek recognized as a Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value Award winner is proof of the quality and longevity for which Subaru vehicles are known,” said Shiro Ohta, chairman, president and CEO of Subaru Canada.

Best Retained Value Award Winners