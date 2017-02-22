Porsche Sport Driving School is coming to Canada

February 22, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.—Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. has revealed that Porsche Sport Driving School (PSDS) programs will be offered within Canada for the first time in 2017.

This program started 40 years ago at the Hockenheimring race track in Germany’s Rhine Valley.

The PSDS has since translated into a worldwide network of programs, the latest taking place in Canada, to teach precise control in a variety of conditions.

Opportunities to increase driving safety while expanding driving skill are offered through varying degrees of the course.

Beginning in May, the first courses will take place at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, in Bowmanville, Ont.

The two-day training program costs $2,495 per person, with limited spots available.

“To be able to provide enthusiastic drivers a platform where they can finely hone their driving skills, all while putting a selection of our sports car offerings through their paces, will invigorate Porsche passion as well as provide a foundation for attendees to continue the program right up to a full racing licence,” said Alexander Pollich, president and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

