New Ontario-made GT supercar is the fastest production Ford ever

January 28, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

DEARBORN, Mich.—The new 2017 Ford GT supercar is officially the fastest production vehicle the century-old American automaker has ever made.

The first street-legal GT rolled off the line at Multimatic Inc. in Markham, Ont. last month, kicking off a four-year production run for the carbon fiber-based two-seater.

This week, Ford released the technical specifications for the hotly-anticipated vehicle—and no Ford built to date can match it.

The GT posted a top speed of 347 kilometres per hour (216 mph), enough to make it the fastest Ford production car ever. The car’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engines, meanwhile, tout 647 horsepower and deliver an SAE-rated 550 lb.-ft. of torque.

“The Ford GT is all about performance,” Raj Nair, Ford CTO and executive vice-president of Global Product Development, said in a statement. “We achieved considerable weight savings with the carbon fiber architecture. We then reinvested some of that savings into where it counts most—performance, specifically, the active dynamics. The result is an even faster car.”

Along with the turbocharged engines Ford also credited the GT’s active dynamic systems for its performance. The GT uses computer assistance to adjust its suspension and aerodynamics, optimizing the vehicle’s downforce, drag and balance to match the driver’s skill level.

Running on rear-wheel drive with limited-slip differential, the track-ready vehicle includes a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Ford began delivering the exclusive two-seater to customers in December, and due to popular demand, announced it would extend the GT’s planned two-year production run to four years last summer.

You can find a full breakdown of the supercar’s tech specs here.