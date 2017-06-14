Magna unveils custom LED headlights with injection molded lenses

June 14, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TROY, Mich.—Canadian auto parts manufacturer Magna is introducing a new line of headlights, D-Optic, which combine multiple high-power light-emitting diodes (LEDs) with injection molded lenses—an industry first which the company says achieves high performance and energy efficiency.

These headlamps will make their market debut on the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.

Magna says D-Optic lighting is unique for automotive applications because it is scalable and is custom-developed for a vehicle’s specific shape and styling. LEDs and lenses can be added or subtracted to suit each unique design.

“Automakers are looking for ways to differentiate vehicle styling and also incorporate the latest in performance and efficiency,” said John O’Hara, president of Magna Closures and Mirrors.

He continued, “Our lighting group is excited to launch D-Optic on the all-new Traverse after working closely with the vehicle team at Chevrolet to create a custom solution.”

The company says D-Optic lenses come in four unique prescriptions, each one dedicated to specific performance characteristics, and this allows automakers to tailor overall lamp performance to their own preference.

Magna says these lenses can be combined to achieve performance goals.

The LED lights used in D-Optic headlights also boast benefits: they don’t require active cooling, last longer than traditional bulbs and use less energy.

Magna says its multiple LED light source provides 60 per cent energy-consumption improvement compared to halogen and a 40 per cent improvement compared to high-intensity discharge lights.

D-Optic was developed and is manufactured by Magna at its automotive lighting facility in Plymouth, Mich.