Hyundai virtual tour lets you experience the Canadian International Auto Show from anywhere

February 21, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—For anyone who can’t make it to the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show before it closes Feb. 26, Hyundai Auto Canada is offering a tour of its display from anywhere, on any device.

The interactive, virtual view of Hyundai’s booth is a first for the automaker and will remain accessible online until March 6.

Hyundai has also included a virtual tour of the RN30 Concept car, which made its North American premiere at the Montreal International Auto Show (Jan. 20-29).

“We wanted to take Hyundai’s largest and most significant display and put it online, so even more people can have the opportunity to experience it,” said Lawrence Hamilton, director of Marketing with Hyundai Auto Canada.

Hyundai worked with Virtuo360, a specialist in 360-degree photography and a Google Street View trusted agency, to assemble the online tour.

“Through the tour, the viewer is able to select individual vehicles to view, and the software is sophisticated enough to allow them to examine the interior or exterior anywhere on the Hyundai booth,” said Jeffrey Han, Virtuo360 president.

Check out the Hyundai virtual tour here.