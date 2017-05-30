Cost of electric vehicles to fall below conventional cars by 2025, report says

May 30, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

NEW YORK—Electric vehicle battery costs are falling—fast.

Last year, lithium-ion batteries accounted for nearly half (48 per cent) of an EV’s total cost. By 2020, that figure is expected to drop to 36 per cent and by 2030, batteries will make up only 18 per cent of an electric car’s sticker price, according to a new report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

With falling battery costs set to give electrics a new lease on life, the U.S.-based research organization says the automotive industry is on the verge of a transformation—but warns there are still some short-term challenges.

BNEF predicts EVs will reach price parity with conventional internal combustion engine vehicles by 2025.

Though it’s a positive forecast for electric advocates, with that break-even point still eight years out, the research group’s analysts say turning a profit will be a tall order for electric automakers in the next three years, except for those producing luxury vehicles.

You can access the report here.