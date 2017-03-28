Canada’s most talented youth prepare to take on the world’s best

March 28, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

OTTAWA—The 31 members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2017 recently gathered at the Fairmont Château Montebello, in Montebello, Qué., to prepare for the biggest youth vocational skills event in the world.

The WorldSkills Competition, held every two years, will see the globe’s best and brightest young people flock to Abu Dhabi to show off their talents.

This event will host 60 WorldSkills Member countries and regions, 1,000 experts and approximately 100,000 spectators: including educational, government and industry leaders. All contestants are under 25.

The WorldSkills Team Canada 2017 competitors represent several regions across Canada, and were the top medalists at the 2016 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) held in Moncton, N.B. Following SCNC, they completed their final qualification during the WorldSkills Canadian Trials, meeting pre-established Canadian standards in their respective sectors.

At the 44th annual WorldSkills Competition in Abu Dhabi, Canada’s team will compete with more than 1,300 competitors, demonstrating technical abilities and executing field-related tasks both individually and collectively. Those who stand above the rest have a chance to be named world champion.

The event runs from Oct. 14-19 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

“The WorldSkills Team Canada 2017 competitors are the most talented youth in this country in the skilled trade and technology sectors. They are tomorrow’s workforce and will contribute to Canada’s vibrant economy, ensuring its future prosperity in the global job market,” said Shaun Thorson, CEO of Skills Compétences Canada.