Canadian companies well represented on Cleantech Group’s top 100 lists

February 7, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

Ottawa—On Jan. 23, the Cleantech Group—an organization which provides clean technology businesses with access to capital, investors, and research—released their Global Cleantech 100 and 100 Ones to Watch lists.

The lists, which single out the cleantech companies that are the most likely to make a significant market impact over the next five to ten years, had an impressive showing by Canadian companies.

With nearly 10,000 companies considered and 77 countries represented, Canada took 11 of 100 honours on the Global Cleantech 100 list, and 5 of 100 honours on the 100 Ones to Watch list.

Global Cleantech 100 list:

General Fusion

Developing a technology called Magnetized Target Fusion which aims to lower the ultimate cost of fusion power

FarmersEdge

Precision agriculture and support for growers around the world through providing industry-leading Variable Rate Technology, field-centric data management and analysis, along with boots-on-the ground support

Ecobee

Developed wi-fi enabled smart thermostats for residential and commercial applications

Enbala

Provides distributed energy resources through real-time energy balancing and a distributed control system

GreenMantra

Commercialized a technology to economically produce a variety of waxes and specialty chemicals using an environmentally friendly process

GaN Systems

Manufactures a range of Gallium Nitride high power transistors for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and transportation power conversion applications

Axine Water Technologies

Developed a chemical-free solution for treating high concentrations of complex, toxic organics and ammonia in industrial wastewater

CarbonCure

Retrofits concrete plants with a technology that recycles waste carbon dioxide to make greener concrete products

Saltworks

Manufactures and delivers desalination and wastewater treatment plants

MineSense Technologies

Improves the ore extraction and recovery process by improving the sensing and sorting of low-grade ore and decreasing requirements of energy, water and chemicals

Corvus Energy

Builds lithium ion battery systems for marine, oil and gas and port applications

100 Ones to Watch List:

Comet Biorefining

Developed process to convert non-food cellulosic biomass into cellulosic glucose

CoolEdge Lighting

Developer and manufacturer of solid state inorganic LEDs for general illumination

Inventys

Developer of a post-combustion CO₂ capture process that uses adsorbent structures tailored for enhanced oil recovery and greenhouse gas reduction

Semios Technologies

Precision agriculture technology, biological pest control and data management

Terramera

Replacing conventional chemical pesticides with plant based products for agriculture, pest control and consumer use