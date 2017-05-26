Turbines start churning at new 25 MW hydro plant outside Whistler, B.C.

May 26, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

LONGUEUIL, Que.—Quebec clean power developer Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has begun commercial operations at a new run-of-river hydroelectric project in the Coast Mountains outside Whistler, B.C.

The company said May 26 that its 25.3 megawatt Boulder Creek facility, about 40 kilometres north of Permberton, B.C., has started feeding electricity into the province’s electricity grid.

The project is expected to power the equivalent of approximately 8,500 B.C. households and will operate under a 40-year power purchase agreement with BC Hydro.

Innergex owns two-thirds of Boulder Creek, while Ledcor Power Group Ltd. holds the remains 33.3 per cent stake. The hydro site is the second part of the Upper Lillooet River Hydro Project, which also includes a nearby 81.4 MW facility, which came online in April.

Initial construction on the project began in 2013.