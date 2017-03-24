CN and TFI International renew intermodal deal

March 24, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—CN and TFI International (formerly TransForce) on Mar. 23 announced a renewed collaboration to grow domestic intermodal business in markets across Canada.

The renewed long-term partnership aligns Canada’s largest railroad and Canada’s largest trucking company.

“Over the last five years, TFI International has grown its operating divisions’ presence in the domestic intermodal market, and its companies have a combined 100 years of collaboration with CN,” said JJ Ruest, CN executive vice-president and CMO.

Ruest continued, “We believe our expanding partnership will help both our organizations provide more consistent, reliable service for our shared and growing customer base.”

“This agreement is in line with TFI’s stated objective to grow its intermodal presence in Canada,” said Alain Bédard, TFI International chairman, president and CEO.