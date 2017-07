Truck carrying 1,700 turkeys crashes near Wingham, Ont.; driver charged

July 6, 2017

by The Canadian Press

WINGHAM , Ont.—Police say a driver has been charged in a crash involving truckload of turkeys east of Wingham, Ont.

Provincial police say a transport truck carrying about 1,700 turkeys went off the road just before midnight June 29th.

They say the crash occurred shortly after the birds had been loaded on the truck at a nearby farm.

Investigators say the driver only made it about 100 metres from the farm before the vehicle rolled into the ditch.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Elmira, escaped injury but is charged with careless driving.

Police did not say what happened to the poultry.