Relief train arrives in Churchill, Man. after blizzards halt food supplies

March 21, 2017

by The Canadian Press

CHURCHILL, Man.—A food shortage in the northern Manitoba town of Churchill has gotten some relief with the arrival of the first train in nearly three weeks.

Store shelves in the town were left almost empty after a series of blizzards cut off supplies.

A March 19 storm brought more snow and winds of up to 90 kilometres an hour.

A plane was supposed to bring food into the community that day, but was unable to land because of the high winds and zero visibility.

On Monday morning, OmniTrax, the company that owns the local railway, cleared the latest snow off the tracks and brought in a train carrying milk, vegetables, bread and meat.

Deputy mayor Shane Hutchins told CTV Winnipeg he doesn’t think the town could have gone much longer without supplies.

“It’s a little hard on the psyche after a while to be in a blizzard for that extended period of time, so I think that nerves are pretty raw, pretty frazzled around here.”

The town was forced to take its heavy equipment off the roads due to the storm. They’ll resume a 24-hour cycle in two, 12-hour shifts, in order to get roads clear again.

(CTV Winnipeg)