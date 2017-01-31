Montreal transport giant TFI acquires Bolton, Ont. shipping company

January 31, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—TFI International Inc., a transport and logistics company based in Montreal, today announced the acquisition of Cavalier Transportation Services Inc.

Cavalier’s operations consist of small freight transport (LTL) and truckload services (TL), brokerage, and warehousing. Based in Bolton, Ont., Cavalier serves corridors between Ontario, Quebec, New York, and Illinois.

TFI, which changed its name from TransForce in December, has said that Cavalier will operate as a standalone business unit within its corporate structure.

“The acquisition of Cavalier will add density to our LTL network and bring value-added services such as brokerage and warehousing. We are encouraged with the possibilities to further serve our LTL and TL customers,” said Alain Bédard, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of TFI International.

The acquisition follows the purchase of a medical shipping company, World Courier Ground U.S., and the Brampton Ont. logistics firm National Fast Freight. Both transactions took place earlier this month.