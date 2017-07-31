Fiery truck crash leaves one dead, closes Highway 401 in Toronto’s west end

July 31, 2017

by The Canadian Press

TORONTO—The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in west-end Toronto are closed following a fatal tractor-trailer fire early July 31.

Toronto fire officials say they received a call around 5:15 a.m. of a fire on Highway 401 involving two tractor-trailers.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they located one tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames and paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the tractor-trailer was carrying paint and that it had spread all over the highway.

The fire was under control around 5:31 a.m. but has forced the closure of the eastbound express and collector lanes of Highway 401 at Allen Road for most of the morning commute.

Provincial police say the westbound express lanes at Yonge Street are also closed.

—with files from AM640