Canada Border Services Agency cracks down on steel dumping

January 27, 2017

by Will Mazgay

OTTAWA—The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has reached a decision to impose provisional duties on steel exporters from China, Korea, and Spain of up to 54 per cent. A CBSA investigation determined that exporters from the three countries were selling fabricated industrial steel components into Canada far below domestic market value, a practice commonly known as dumping.

“We found that there has been dumping from China, Korea, and Spain. Right now we have a preliminary determination, which is just a first stage. We’re still verifying information and collecting data. We’ll make a final determination on April 25,” said Nalong Manivong, an officer in Trade and Anti-Dumping at the CBSA.

The Jan. 26 decision was taken at the same time the CBSA terminated dumping investigations against the UK and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Manivong, the UK and UEA investigations were ended because the exporter volume in these countries was below a the required threshold.

The investigation into China, Spain, and Korea is just beginning though. The CBSA is prepared to release their statement of reasons, a document which details the rationale for the decision, on February 9.

The duties imposed on steel exporters from these countries are provisional, and are subject to change pending the final determination of the investigation.

For exporters from these countries, there is a possibility of receiving refunds for these duties, but that is left up to the CBSA at the time of their final determination in April.

The decision was received positively by the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) and the United Steel Workers (USW).

“We’re pleased with the decision of the CBSA,” said Tareq Ali, director of marketing and communications for the CISC.

Mark Rowlinson, assistant to the national director at USW, echoed Ali’s sentiments and emphasized the importance of cracking down on dumping.

“We’ve been advocating for some time that Canada needs to be more vigilant and more effective when it comes to imposing duties on illegally dumped and subsidized steel imports. The steel industry in Canada is struggling, and one of the reasons why is because the market is being flooded with cheap dumped and subsidized steel,” Rowlinson said.

The CBSA’s notice of preliminary determinations can be read here.