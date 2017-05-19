Valve manufacturer Velan wins US$55M contract for British nuclear power plant

May 19, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Canadian valve manufacturer Velan Inc. will provide nuclear valves to equip the primary and safety auxiliary systems for two reactors at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in Somerset, United Kingdom.

The deal was struck with NNB Generation Company Ltd.—a subsidiary of French-British power utility EDF Energy Plc—and Areva Np, and is valued at US$55 million.

Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for 2019-2021.

This supply of nuclear valves includes high-pressure gate valves and globe valves, manually or electrically operated, as well as check valves, which will be designed and manufactured in France.

In the event of an unexpected incident, these valves help in shutting down or controlling the reactor in accidental or post-accidental conditions.

Velan has deployed its valves in more than 350 nuclear reactors in 22 countries world wide.

“Thanks to Velan’s long experience in this extremely demanding industry, our group is ideally positioned to offer high-quality products that fulfill our customers’ stringent safety requirements at the lowest cost possible. We are also very proud to share our technical expertise with EDF and Areva, which are historic and renowned players in the field,” said Yves Leduc, president and CEO of Velan.