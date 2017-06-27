TricorBraun acquires Woodbridge, Ont.’s Salbro Bottle

June 27, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ST. LOUIS—St. Louis-based packaging firm TricorBraun has acquire Woodbridge, Ont.-based Salbro Bottle Inc.

Salbro produces plastic and glass containers and closures (caps, lids and plugs), operating out of its Woodbridge headquarters and a facility in nearby Vaughan. The company also has a presence in Montreal and St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Paul Saltz, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Salbro said, “We’re big enough to handle anyone’s order, but we’re also flexible enough to be able to react and adapt to the customer’s needs quickly. Being part of TricorBraun will help us expand that approach.”

“Salbro fits our strategic vision extremely well,” said Keith Strope, president and CEO of TricorBraun.

Strope continued, “We were interested in expanding our reach and presence in Canada and this acquisition helps us do both. As part of the deal, TricorBraun will acquire enhanced rapid prototyping and even quicker response times.”

TricorBraun’s CEO says the company will continue to look for acquisitions.

The U.S. firm also has operations in Mexico, England, China, Hong Kong and India, producing glass and plastic containers, closures, dispensers and tubes.