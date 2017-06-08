Toronto fuel cell firm inks US$50M deal with Chinese electric bus integrator

June 8, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

BEIJING, China—On June 8, Toronto’s Hydrogenics Corp. and China’s Blue-G New Energy Science & Technology Corp., part of Yixing Electric Auto, signed a US$50 million purchase and licensing agreement.

Through the agreement, Hydrogenics’ technology will be integrated in 1,000 zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell motors on Chinese city buses, and the Canadian company will provide professional support services as well.

The agreement brings together Hydrogenics, a designer, developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell systems for urban transportation, with a Chinese-based electric bus integrator and powertrain maker that is supplying the country’s electric urban transit market.

Daryl Wilson, president and CEO of Hydrogenics, said his firm and Blue-G have already worked together for several years, but he is enthusiastic about this latest collaboration.

“Blue-G has brought zero-emission buses with our fuel cells to some of China’s key urban centres and is a recognized leader in advancing China’s commitment to clean-energy urban transportation. We are delighted that our relationship has now expanded to this degree,” said Wilson.

In April 2017, Hydrogenics received $1.63 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada to construct two public hydrogen stations in the Greater Toronto Area.

The new agreement with Yixing Electric was signed during Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr’s seven-day mission to China to generate new trade and investment opportunities.

The federal minister is leading a delegation of 45 representatives from the Canadian cleantech, energy and foestry sectors, along with provincial government and Indigenous leaders.

“The world is increasingly looking to Canada for its leadership and expertise in clean technologies. This agreement is further evidence of the value Canadian cleantech companies bring to help achieve international climate change goals. We are proud to support innovative companies like Hydrogenics that are leaders in their field, creating jobs and increasing Canada’s global competitiveness,” said Carr.