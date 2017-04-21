SNC-Lavalin acquires U.K.-based Atkins to form $12.1B company

April 21, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. announced April 20 that it has reached an agreement to acquire U.K.-based professional services firm WS Atkins plc for $3.6 billion.

Headquartered in Epsom, U.K., Atkins provides consulting services in design, engineering and project management, with expertise in the infrastructure, transportation and energy sectors.

Atkins has 18,000 employees and posted 2016 revenues of approximately CAN$3.5 billion in 2016. The company operates in the U.K., U.S., Middle East, Asia and Scandinavia.

The deal has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

“We are very pleased to announce this proposed acquisition that is fully aligned with our growth strategy, creating a global fully integrated professional services and project management company – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance,” said Neil Bruce, SNC-Lavalin’s president and CEO.

This merger will create a $12.1 billion professional services and project management company with 53,000 employees.

SNC-Lavalin says the deal will enhance its global position in the areas of infrastructure, rail and transit, and nuclear energy, while adding new and complementary capabilities and significantly expanding its global customer base.